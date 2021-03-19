Nabua businessman among vendors at Marists 7s

Nabua businessman James Ram is among the vendors operating food stalls at the Fiji Bitter Sapphire Marist 7s at the ANZ Stadium.

Ram who is the owner of Jay Video and Accessories says one lesson he has learnt since the pandemic is to venture into other businesses.

Ram says like many businesses, he was also not spared by the impact of the pandemic and hence why he took this challenge upon himself.

“The business is going up and down so we have to look for other opportunities to create some money for the family.”

The Nabua businessman is not only selling curry but says he even spent time at home making snacks to sell at the ground.

“We made it from our home and now we put it here so that we can provide better services to these people who are here.”

Ram and other stall vendors say they are hopeful the weather will be on their side for the remainder of the tournament as the heavy downpour in the Capital affected their business to some extent.

The vendors say they are closely following the sports calendar so they are not left out.

Their aim now is to have a stall at the upcoming Coca-Cola Games.