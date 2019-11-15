MWC 2020: Smartphone showcase cancelled over coronavirus fears

The world’s largest mobile phone showcase, Mobile World Congress has been cancelled over coronavirus concerns, organisers have confirmed.

In a statement, the GSM Association said it had become “impossible” for the event to go ahead.

BT, Facebook, LG, Nokia, Sony and Vodafone were among the high-profile exhibitors to have pulled out of the annual event, citing coronavirus fears.

But Spain’s health minister, urged people to remain calm.

Earlier on Wednesday, he said people should “trust in the Spanish health system” and “take decisions based on scientific evidence”.

MWC was due to be held in Barcelona on 24-27 February.

More than 100,000 people usually attend the annual event, about 6,000 of whom travel from China.