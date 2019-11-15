Municipalities to send out letters for ratepayers

The Local Government Ministry has called on all town and city special administrators to get ratepayers to update their information.

The ministry has found that a large portion of rates are owed by people who have rented out their property and moved to another location.

Minister responsible, Premila Kumar says this needs to be addressed with more than $30 million in rates arrears affecting all municipalities.

“Put out letters to the ratepayers if they’re changing their address, if they’ve moved out of that property but they still own that property they should provide those details to the municipal councils so that such information can be captured in the database, they can have the record and then the communication can start with the ratepayer.”

Kumar says municipalities are also expected to complete their restructures soon so they can address issues within their boundaries.