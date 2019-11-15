Municipalities concern about vendors who abandons stalls to sell outside

Municipalities are looking into vendors who abandon their stalls in the markets to sell outside during peak hours.

The Local Government Ministry says these vendors are taking up a lot of space in front of shops especially on weekends.

Minister Premila Kumar says this has become a norm in most markets, but causes congestion along footpaths.

“On Friday and particularly Saturdays when you see a lot of people selling outside it doesn’t mean these are farmers that have come and we do not have space, they are also vendors who abandoned their stalls and decided to sell outside.”

Kumar adds that it is senseless to leave stalls vacant.