Municipal market upgrades on track

Work on building new market infrastructure and upgrading or extending the existing permanent markets continue.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says in the Central Division, Suva City Council has already progressed on the re-development of markets in Flagstaff, Raiwaqa and Mead Road.

“Suva City Council is finalizing the contractor to start with the Flagstaff market. For the other two, engineering drawings are being finalized before the contractors are assigned to commence work. These markets will have a modern design and built for the future. There will be proper parking facilities provided to the customers, as they stop to buy from these vendors.”

Meanwhile, the Nasinu and Nausori Town Councils are working on the plans to expand the infrastructure at Laqere and Nausori markets.

Nasinu Town Council has started preparatory work on the second phase of development of the Laqere market.

This will include the extension of the market to include car parks and other infrastructure to boost SME activity in the area.