Municipal Councils told to maintain transparency

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 2, 2021 4:21 am

All Municipal Councils have been reminded to improve service delivery and enhance strategies to deliver the best possible service to its ratepayers.

Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar, says the councils need to maintain transparency to their ratepayers and development partners.

Kumar says with good governance comes the integrity and reliability of financial reporting which are cornerstones of transparency and accountability.

She has reminded all municipal council chief executives to strictly follow proper processes and procedures in all aspects of the Councils’ business – whether it is staff recruitment, call for tender and awards or dealing with compliance issues.

The Minister conducted the opening of the first Chief Executive Officers Forum of Municipal Councils for this Financial Year.

 

