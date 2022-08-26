MTCP alumni honoured

Malaysian High Commissioner to Fiji, Ilham Illias (third from right) with MTCP graduates yesterday. [Photo: Supplied]

Parallels can be drawn between our countries and the warmth emanating from the inhabitants of both our beautiful nations.

Malaysian High Commission to Fiji First Secretary, Johnny Ong shared these sentiments while honouring Fijian graduates of the Malaysian Technical Cooperation Program.

He says through the MTCP, Malaysia is able to share development experiences and provide training as well as technical advice in areas that are important for the development of the country.

Ong says so far, 524 Fijians have participated in various MTCP courses in Malaysia, which have offered them other perspectives on the best practices in their various fields.

Malaysia has shared its development experience with over 1,500 participants from the Pacific Islands member states.

The MTCP offers technical training and capacity-building courses in various fields such as agriculture, economy, finance, education, and health.