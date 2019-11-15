Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Business

MSME’s considered most vulnerable by ILO: Batiweti

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 23, 2020 6:48 am
Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti.

The removal of the business licensing system from 1st August will have a positive impact on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says the MSME’s are considered most vulnerable by the International Labor Organization.

Batiweti says it’s good that Fijians no longer need to fork out money and time to obtain a business license.

“They have not only removed certain taxes but the business license is also being removed now. So all you do is you register your business and then you start.”

The Federation believes there is a benefit for everyone in the new budget.

Batiweti says not needing licenses presents an opportune time for Fijians to get involved in business and sustain their livelihoods.

