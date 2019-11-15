MSMEs benefitted from concessionary loans

Many Small, Micro, and Medium Enterprises are bouncing back thanks to the government’s concessional loans.

The Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive Kameli Batiweti says most registered MSMEs not only tapped into this initiative but other forms of assistance such as business productivity workshops.

“They were provided with a support of their business partners, the Australian government, the New Zealand government, the American government, and the French government – the provided support through our partners to the MSMEs who are our members. So they were able to pivot quickly.”

Article continues after advertisement

He says they’ve been receiving feedback that many people have changed business methods to suit current needs.

“So they needed an accountant – BLP through the New Zealand government paid a substantial amount to get our MSMEs those advisory services. So, therefore our members were able to pivot quickly but that does not say they did not take advantage of this concessionary loans, they took advantage of it.”

Around $30 million has been disbursed under this scheme with over 9,000 applications received.