MSME anti-corruption toolkit launched

A newly launched Anti-corruption toolkit for women-owned Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises aims to safeguard their businesses and not fall prey to corruption risks.

The toolkit clarifies what constitute corruption in Fiji, what laws and institutions can be used to prevent and fight corruption.

The toolkit was launched by the United Nations Pacific Regional Anti-Corruption Project.

Speaking at the launch, Micro business owner, Rigieta Nakoivalu says the anti-corruption toolkit will help them understand their rights as business operators and help them when dealing with suppliers, other vendors and government regulations.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council Chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki says women entrepreneurs not only play a crucial role in the community but also contribute positively to the national economy.