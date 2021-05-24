MOU to support economic growth

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service and the Ministry of Agriculture will strengthen partnership for the efficient administration of government incentive policies.

It will also support economic growth and improve tax compliance in the agricultural sector.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr Vinesh Kumar says the sector plays an important role in Fiji’s economy, providing employment and opportunities to sustain livelihoods for many Fijians.

Kumar adds that it will also allow both the Ministry and FRCS to share information, facilitate better service delivery, support better decision making, and increase the ease of access to services.

FRCS Chief Executive, Fay Yee says that the MOU will help improve the processing of agricultural incentives and facilitation of customs clearance related to agricultural imports and exports.