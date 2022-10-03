MOU to help address consumer issues

[Photo: Consumer Council of Fiji / Facebook]

The Consumer Council will now work with the Nausori and Nasinu Town Councils to share information, provide relevant training and collaboratively investigate and solve consumer complaints.

This is part of a new Memorandum of Understanding signed between the organizations.

The MOU was signed in light of the growing number of complaints pertaining to food and drinks, restaurants and supermarkets.

It provides a framework to investigate and efficiently resolve complaints in the best interest of Fijian consumers.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the MOU means that any complaint against restaurants, supermarkets, and other relating services will not only be investigated and relevant actions taken but will also allow for the development and implementation of effective and efficient enforcement strategies to curtail such issues in the future.

The three organizations are urging the food industry to maintain proper hygiene while preparing and handling food.