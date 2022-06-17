MOU to enable effective consumer policies

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission and the Asia-Pacific Economics Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to produce and implement effective policies for consumers.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says currently the FCCC only relies on submissions when trying to introduce new procedures.

Abraham says the submissions are usually disappointing, and this is an area FCCC is working on addressing.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds they want to include the views of a broader audience and create consensus-based policies.

“Right now the work that we do is propriety the information of FCCC and we keep that information and they are marked confidential which means most of it is not released as reports. We are trying to change that and we are trying to make sure that people have access to it because we believe only by creating the transparency, we will be able to engage in robust policy making. At the end of the day we work to improve consumer welfare.”

Abraham says the MOU will help develop the capacity for research and policy formulation, and enhance the publication of research papers.

The Asia-Pacific Economics Association is a non-profit organization that aims to provide a forum and resource base to develop the research capacity in the Asia-Pacific region.