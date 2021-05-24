Home

Business

Mother of two ventures into food business

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
September 6, 2021 11:43 am
Sangeeta Lata

A 52-year-old chef is working towards being one of the best in the local food industry.

During the COVID period, Sangeeta Lata has been using her time wisely to learn new recipes and recently opened a business in Nakasi.

Lata who has a passion for cooking is a former entertainer for Jokers Dance Group.

Despite COVID, Lata is confident her business will operate efficiently.

“We are 100 percent confident about this business and we are also thankful to the Government for giving us the opportunity to open this restaurant”.

The mother of two invested close to $15,000 in her business.

