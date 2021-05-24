'Moronic' supermarket shoppers seen sprinting for supplies

Kiwis have ignored calls to shop normally as the latest COVID-19 lockdown was announced.

Many raced to supermarkets stocking up on supplies – even “sprinting” to items to ensure they don’t miss out.

After news broke yesterday that there was a community case of Covid-19 people moved quickly to supermarkets to fill their trolleys.

Foodstuffs North Island CEO Chris Quin said there was a 50 per cent increase in custom yesterday.

Shoppers told the Herald of the crazed behaviour at some supermarkets.

Video shared to social media showed shoppers scrapping over toilet paper at the Clendon branch of Pak’nSave last night.

A staff member can be seen attempting to intervene as the dispute gets physical.