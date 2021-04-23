More yachts cruising to Savusavu soon

Fiji’s Blue Lane Initiative is offering cruisers a place to go to with the rest of the world closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Fiji’s Blue Lane Yacht Port, Savusavu will be receiving close to 20 yachts soon, with Port Denarau still closed.

Director Copra Shed Marina, Jeff Taylor, says their arrival will revive the Savusavu economy which had been solely reliant on the tourism industry.

“We got a lot more on the way. We have a tracing app and there’s about 15 to 20 yachts that will be here in about 10 days.”

The Blue Lane initiative allows for quarantine-holidaying, changing crew, bunkering and provisioning and accommodating those here on humanitarian purposes.

Seattle Yachter, BJ Rollison, says it’s a lifeline for cruisers.

“For the Fiji Government to create this Blue Lane process is so great for people like me and cruisers out there. It offers them some place to go.”

The social-economic impact of the arrival of these yachts will extend across businesses and communities in Savusavu.

Passengers aboard the yachts adhere to rigorous quarantine protocols, including COVID-19 pre-departure testing, 14 days of quarantine at sea or in harbour, and border quarantine exit testing.