Business

More women engage in farming: Census report

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 1:14 pm

A good number of females across the country are actively engaging themselves in various agricultural activities.

Agriculture Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy while launching the 2020 Fiji Agriculture Census Report says 188,766 household members participated in at least one crop growing activity during the census reference period.

He adds that 53.4 percent of crop growing agricultural household members were male and female closing the gap at 46.6 percent.

The Minister says with the impact of COVID-19, the majority of Fijians affected are resorting to various farming activities and the Ministry stands ready to support them where applicable.

“We are witnessing increased interest from different interest groups, individuals, households, corporate sectors, food processors, external interest groups to invest in agriculture. We must be ready to provide them with different statistics so that they can understand the sector well and make well research decisions in regards to their investment.”

Dr Reddy says the census data is also a proxy for a snapshot of rural development.

He adds this will also ensure issues affecting farmers are included in decision making.

“I strongly believe that if we vigorously push for agriculture expansion and development, using a smart model, where large number people are involved via the various factors of production, then the surplus created from the growth in this sector will spread across these stakeholders and thus with the growing agriculture sector, everyone will grow.”

The Minister says the overall specification of the data collated will be disseminated soon aimed at improving policymaking.

This will also assist the Ministry monitor its Sustainable Development Goals.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

