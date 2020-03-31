More than 9000 Fijians receive seedlings

The Ministry of Agriculture has had an overwhelming response from the public in relation to their Home Gardening initiative.

More than 9,000 Fijians have received seed packages from the Ministry of Agriculture as of yesterday as part of the COVID-19 Response Package.

The Western division recorded the highest number of distribution with 3789, central division had 3469, the North had 900, Western with 150 and Eastern had 875, while others rolled out 758.

Due to an overwhelming response from the public, the Ministry has rolled out its second phase of distribution.

“We wanted to run into waves, the first wave where we were targeting 500 farmers, but the response was quite high. We anticipated to run the second wave on the 15th of April. Given the overwhelming response from the public, we finished in the first week and the second week we ran the second wave whereby we again put in another 5,700 seed packages .”

Kumar says the Ministry is doing its best to ensure the seed are available for everyone.

“We are trying our best to ensure that seeds are available, certain times when seeds are not available we will take the details and contacts and then we will give a call to them and they can come and collect the seed.”

Fijians were seen lining-up outside the Ministry’s Head-quarters in Suva from early today to get their seedlings.

