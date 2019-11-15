More than 5,000 MSME applications have been assessed

More than 5,000 applications for the Micro, Small and Medium enterprises from the 9,000 applications received have been assessed.

This is under the Fijian government’s COVID-19 concessional loan packages.

Minister for Trade and Commerce Faiyaz Koya says close to 4,000 applications valued at $23.5 million have been approved.

Koya says this is part of the government’s recovery effort to generate the much-needed business activity in economically depressed areas.

He adds most Fijians who were laid off from the tourism industry applied for the loan and 45 percent of the applications were from new micro-enterprises.

The assessments for the remaining applications are on-going by the Business Authority of the Fiji working group.

The Minister is urging applicants who have been contacted by the Commerce Ministry is to urgently provide their quotations to expedite the process.

To date, close to 2,500 Fijian MSMEs have so far received loans of up to $15 million.