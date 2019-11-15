Home

Business

More than 350,000 tonnes of cane crushed as of yesterday

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 28, 2020 2:30 pm
The three sugar mills in the country have crushed 359, 757 tonnes of cane as of yesterday.

The three sugar mills in the country have crushed 359, 757 tonnes of cane as of yesterday.

This is an increase of 27 percent from 2019 where 284, 356 tonnes were crushed for the same period last year.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says sugar recoveries are improving with cane to sugar ratio improving to 12.4 to date compared to 13.0 recorded last week.

Article continues after advertisement

The Lautoka Mill has crushed 47, 765 tonnes of cane since it began crushing three weeks ago.

It was affected by rain at the beginning of last week resulting in 11 hours stop.

The Lautoka mill also stopped for 24.5 hours on Sunday to carry out normal maintenance and resumed crushing again at 3am yesterday.

In Ba, the Rarawai mill has crushed 129, 720 tonnes of cane since it began operation five weeks ago.

It crushed 32, 426 tonnes of cane last week alone.

However, there were issues with the mill’s injection water pumps earlier last week which was immediately addressed.

The factory stopped for 27.5 hours on Sunday to allow cleaning and normal maintenance work and it resumed operation at 8am yesterday.

The mills also recorded an increase of burnt cane at 8.4 percent last week compared to 3.8 percent the previous week.

In the North, the Labasa Mill continues its good performance having crushed 182, 272 tonnes of cane in seven weeks of operation.

The mill crushed 34, 083 tonnes of cane last week, slightly lower compared to the previous week.

Fiji Sugar Corporation adds that they are loading the first bulk of sugar of which 30, 000 tonnes will be exported to the United Kingdom and the European market.

