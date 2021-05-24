More than $100m to be injected through visitor arrivals

Tourism Fiji is optimistic that the economy will rake in over one hundred million dollars through visitor arrivals by the end of next month.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill says this is based on previously available data for tourist spending and visitor arrivals.

Hill adds the last few weeks of this month and January are the busiest.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s been really encouraging. We are still on track to see a sort of 30,000 mark in December of tourists coming to Fiji which is fantastic. Lots of people are coming here relaxing, enjoying an amazing Fijian Holiday, and importantly getting home safely”.



Brent Hill

Hill is cautiously optimistic that the tourism sector will do well going into the New Year.

“The early signs are actually really encouraging in terms of our tourism spend. One of the hotels I spoke to, said that the numbers of things like food and beverage are up a little higher. We see really good numbers in tourism experiences, I think the operators operating South Sea Cruises, Cloud 9, and Captain Cook, all these amazing operators particularly here in the West are doing well and are seeing tourists booked out”.

He adds that while they have had a very low percentage of tourists testing positive for COVID-19, they are trying all they can to keep everyone safe.