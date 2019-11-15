More than 1.6 million tonnes of cane crushed

The total volume of cane crushed by the three sugar mills has reached 1,643,740 tonnes as of Monday.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says cane crushing for the past week was reduced as a result of a two-day shutdown at all mills for the Diwali weekend.

Nonetheless, 59,486 tonnes of cane was crushed for the week.

The cumulative crush to date remains 5% higher than for the equivalent period in 2019, and compares to a tonnage of 1,572,082 tonnes crushed in the same period in 2019.

Lautoka mill crushed 19,585 tonnes of cane and produced 1,491 tonnes of sugar for the past week.

Cane supply at Lautoka has thinned out with the factory only getting around 3,000 tonnes cane per day.

Rarawai mill crushed 20,056 tonnes of cane and produced 1,684 tonnes of sugar for the past week.

Cane quality remains depressed due to maximum burnt cane crushed, the effect of extraneous matter and the multiplying effect of billet cane.