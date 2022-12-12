More submissions are needed on taxi fare review

[File Photo]

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission is waiting for more submissions from the taxi industry for a comprehensive review of the current interim maximum taxi fare to release a final authorization.

In July, the FCCC issued an interim authorization for taxi fares to provide temporary relief to the industry while it conducted its full review.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says out of the 7000 plus registered taxi operators, only 17 submissions have been received by FCCC.

Article continues after advertisement

“Unfortunately when we call for detailed submissions and asked for financial statements the taxi operators have not been forthcoming out of the 7,000 registered taxi operators we had only received 17 submissions. We advise the taxi association that we will not be able to proceed in finalizing the review until and unless the taxi operators provide their submissions.”

The review considered a number of costs, including fuel, spare parts, repair, and other relevant factors.

The FCCC considers the review necessary for the Fijian market to ensure that the taxi industry remains viable and earns a fair income, and fares are affordable, reasonable, and accessible to all Fijians.