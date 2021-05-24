More relaxations to assist businesses

The further relaxation of restrictions and opening of international borders will give confidence to the business community.

Commending the Health Ministry for its vaccination campaign, Nadi Chamber of Commerce President, Doctor Ram Raju says Fiji is well on track to achieve 80% full vaccination.

Dr Raju says members can remain assured that in a few weeks or months, more economic activities and opportunities will be allowed creating more employment.

The Chamber is also about to complete a survey of the impact of COVID-19 on businesses, loss and closure of shops, opening of new businesses since March 2020, renovation and construction activities.

