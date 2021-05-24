More properties become CFC certified

At least 200 tourism properties are Care Fiji Commitment certified with less than four days remaining for international borders to re-open.

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill says the majority of the large resorts and hotels are certified but they are aiming to have all properties come on board.

“Actually our team has been operating through Taveuni and Vanua Levu and actually some of our smallest hotels are most ready, which from my perspective is encouraging. I just know everyone in Fiji is getting behind this.”

Tourism Fiji CEO, Brent Hill speaking during the Fiji Human Resources Institute Convention

Speaking during the Fiji Human Resources Institute Convention today, Hill highlighted that those in the tourism sectors have been reminded to do what they do best when visitors are in the country.

“So we have to carefully ensure they are keeping safe but at the same time not shove COVID down their throats every 5 seconds because people are going to want to sit on the beach, have a cocktail, go paddle boarding and not think of the two years of the nightmare they just had.”

Hill says the stakeholders are also geared up and are just polishing up a few things to ensure a smooth transition.

Some tourism workers have also been trained to conduct swabs for guests which will be effective in terms of turnaround time.