More price increases likely

More price hikes are likely in Fiji if the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates further.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this during budget consultations last night.

He says the world was only just emerging from the effects of COVID-19 when it was presented with this new challenge.

“The uncertainty of the pandemic has given way to the uncertainty of strained supply chains and exorbitant increase in international freight costs and now an outright war in Europe. That conflict may be thousands of kilometres away but it is already affecting us. If the war becomes worse, there will be an even more serious global shortage of food, fuel, fertilizer and other essentials.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says this is a challenge that Fiji has to navigate through together.