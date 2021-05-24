More operators prepare to re-open doors for tourists

More tourism operators including hotels and resorts are expected to open up as Fiji hits the peak period from April.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says since Fiji re-opened its border in December, many hotels have resumed services while 35 percent are yet to open their doors.

He adds a number of tourism operators are preparing to re-open in the next two months.

“A lot of operators who are not yet actually open are opening around April 1st so from that perspective that’s something we are excited about so the more market starts to open up, New Zealand is slowly starting to open up, Australia is certainly opening up its exciting for us as we head into our high period”.

Hill says tourism stakeholders continue to put out attractive deals to attract more tourists to our shores.

“We are kind of going back to where we were in October and working with a lot of those operators by doing things like webinars, doing our regular communication, using our Facebook groups.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Fiji Hotel and Tourism Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington.

The Tourism Ministry says booking from April onwards also looks strong.