More NZ businesses encouraged to invest in Fiji

As international travel for New Zealand resumes today, not only tourists are keen to visit our shores but business owners as well.

New Zealand’s Trade Commissioner to Fiji, David Dewar, says a lot of interest has been shown by businesses to invest in Fiji or to re-connect with their current partners.

Dewar says they are continuing to encourage greater partnerships between NZ and Fiji businesses.

He adds there have already been meetings with existing traders as well as the new ones.

“There are billions of dollars coming into this region for renewable energy, climate change infrastructure. Fiji has been a global leader on that and there are Fijian companies that are on the cutting edge on some of that work.”

Fiji New Zealand Business Council President, Renu Chand says the focus is to maximize investment and business opportunities now that international borders are reopening.