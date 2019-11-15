More Northern farmers to get AMA contracts

Fiji Agro Marketing is expecting more farmers in the Northern Division to be contracted with them.

AMA Chief Executive Alvin Sharma says they have received a lot of interest from farmers in Cakaudrove, Bua and Macuata following his week-long visit to Vanua Levu last week.

AMA is giving out three year contracts to farmers under the Contractual Farming Initiative aimed at ensuring a consistent supply of produce.

Sharma says they will soon be signing up new farmers to the initiative and the AMA will work with the Fiji National Provident Fund to get those who qualify to join the superannuation fund.

Under the contractual agreement, AMA will indicate the quantity of the required produce, and the intervals at which the produce will be required.

Also stipulated in the agreement is a determined pricing range that will be paid to the farmers along with the AMA’s and farmers obligations.

Sharma says the initiative provides farmers a formal commitment for the purchase of their produce and eliminates the worry they previously had regarding the sale of their produce.