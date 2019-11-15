More mechanization needed in the sugar sector: PS

The Ministry of Sugar will be holding talks with the Fiji Sugar Corporation in the coming weeks.

This is to discuss the forecast for this year’s crushing season.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry, Yogesh Karan says the target is to produce up to two million tonnes of sugar or more for the miller to break even.

Karan says one of the areas of assistance they’re increasing is the need for more mechanization in the sector.

“This season we are also looking at getting mechanical planters so this is a technology that you install behind a normal tractor that you use for farming and then instead of putting so many laborers to cultivate.”

With mechanical planters, the machines will be able to cut the cane, dig the soil and plant the cane, reducing the labour demands on farmers.

The PS adds the introduction of the mechanical planters this year will complement the existing 72 mechanical harvesters that are now available to farmers across the country.