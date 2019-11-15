More locals invest in property renovation

The Local Government Ministry confirms that it is well within its means to facilitate the increasing number of applications for certain developments within the urban centres.

This has been assured by Minister Premila Kumar who says they’ve received over 900 development or property investment applications in the last two years.

Kumar adds the Ministry currently employs seven qualified planners who have facilitated 946 applications received from January to June of which 805 have been approved.

Article continues after advertisement

“When you compare 2019 with this year, in the first six months we have received more application, as compared to last year which is a sign of confidence probably the locals have or because of COVID-19 some people are at home they want to now renovate their property or feel this is the right time to renovate their property so, we encourage that and we are very grateful that our local investors have decided to invest in their properties.”

However, the Minister says they’ve put together various strategies to address the shortage of manpower at the Department of Town and Country Planning.

“There are other staff who have traveled abroad to gain their qualification so they are still studying abroad. How we are handling that, the good news is the Fiji National University is now offering town planning course – an undergraduate four year programme. We are encouraging Fijian to take up the profession now that the course is locally available.”

The Ministry is optimistic they will receive more applications in the near future depicting a positive image of local investor confidence in these times of uncertainty.