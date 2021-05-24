Home

More Kadavu fishermen receive AMA contract

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist
June 28, 2021 4:10 pm

In an effort to increase fish exports – Fiji Agro Marketing will be buying stock from farmers in Ono, Kadavu for a month.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says they’re working in conjunction with the Fisheries Ministry to have supplies delivered safely.

“We believe the fish supply is there. There’s a lot of fishermen who want to sell their produce but they have difficulty in access to market and this is where they come in.”

Sharma says this is a good opportunity for farmers in Kadavu.

“They have month long exercise where they can sell their fish and if they are some other root crops they can also get into contact with us.”

Ono District Representative, Ratu IIitomasi Verenakadavu says the exercise will generate income for many farmers.

The AMA in the coming months will also be buying fish from other maritime islands and hopes to contract more farmers.

