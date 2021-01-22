More investment needed in floriculture

The Agriculture Ministry believes there is a need to invest in the floriculture industry.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the growing flowers has immense potential especially since there are women who religiously engaged themselves in floriculture.

The Ministry will be providing space in different towns every month for floriculture groups to sell their products.

Dr Reddy says the industry is small but growing, and can contribute to the economy.

“Current operations can get our research team to do an analysis and a report on how the floriculture side contributes to enhancing the quality of life of ordinary Fijians through the environment enhancement.”

There are about 200 floriculture clusters with 2,000 active members nationwide.