Business

More growth to be expected in BPO industry

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 4, 2022 12:26 pm
100,000 new jobs can be created in the next decade through Fiji’s outsourcing industry with the right policies, development and incentives in place.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says economic diversification is fundamental for building back better post-COVID-19 and outsourcing services has the potential to be a future economic driver for Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that Government has provided strong contribution and support to these efforts through several initiatives including the attractive tax incentives announced in the 2021-2022 National Budget and the recent launch of the new Call Centre certificate offered through the Fiji National University.

Article continues after advertisement

“We still have a lot of work to do, we still have to take advantage of the opportunities that do exist, this is why the government has contributed $200,000 to the BPO council and look forward to working with the BPO Council. We also like to thank the Australian Government through their various agencies that have provided assistance.”

He also highlighted Fiji stands to gain from its proximity to Australia and New Zealand, a key consideration that is attracting more nearshore business.

Sayed-Khaiyum says having gained significant traction in 2020-21, Fiji is now an outsourcing destination of choice for many Australian companies, which currently account for approximately 60 per cent of Fiji’s BPO business clientele.

