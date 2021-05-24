Home

More flights from the U.S

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 6, 2021 4:05 am

Minister for Civil Aviation, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed that Fiji Airways flights from the United States have been increased.

This is expected to bring in more holidaymakers from the U.S as borders are now open to travel partner countries.

The United States makes up Fiji’s third-largest tourism market, behind Australia and New Zealand.

Sayed-Khaiyum says since the first flight from San Francisco on Wednesday, the national airline now has several flights from America.

“There’ll be daily flights from LA continuously now, there’ll be five flights a week from San Francisco.”

Fiji is expecting thousands of tourists to our shores this festive season.

