More Fijians benefit from easing of restrictions

Fijians flocked to restaurants and eateries today after the 80 percent capacity was granted earlier this week.

FBC News visited various restaurants this morning and witnessed the overwhelming turnout and response from Fijians, particularly market vendors who travel from the highlands.

Vatea Tinai, a market vendor says it was an exciting Saturday morning having traveled from Ra to sell her produce at the Suva market.

The easing of various restrictions, particularly the sitting capacity in restaurants and eateries is a win-win situation for customers and business owners.

Eatery owner, Eleni Rosilomani says the easing of restrictions has helped her business bounce back on track.

As today marks World Food Day, Makereta Lewen,i who is also a cook says promoting healthy meals for customers is important.

Strict COVID- safe protocols continue to be enforced in these premises and only fully vaccinated Fijians are allowed to dine in.