More entrepreneurs seek financial coaching service

Entrepreneurs who felt the impact of COVID-19 in the Western Division are asking for more financial training to return their operations to normalcy.

Leadership and Well-being Coach Kitiana Chute says demand for financial coaching programs is on the rise as they seek new business approaches and mechanisms.

Kitiana Chute says most women who’ve been made redundant from their workplaces due to COVID-19 are taking advantage of this coaching program to become entrepreneurs.

“Coaching has given them the ability to first of all, self-confidence and given them insight the right move forward and how they can regain control over their career. And career meaning their next steps forward towards financing their livelihood and their family.”

Chute is expecting an influx in the number of clients next year.

“Most of them they are changing their way of thinking and their focus is not only on generating income but also on helping others, so we are seeing more business owners who are trying to help those in need and find solutions to their problem. So a lot of them are offering different products now from what they used to do.”

She also plans to conduct more training in other fields as per the demand from Fijian businesses.