More employment to be created for women

With the increase in women business entrepreneurs, Business Link Pacific aims to help create employment for women and young girls.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council Chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki says having more women entrepreneurs is a great opportunity to give women more control.

She says this will empower them to be more engaged.

“Take this time as a business opportunity for you to grow, personally and also for your business”.

Business Link Pacific Advisor Ramesh Chand says they also want to help women grow their businesses.

“The basic idea is to link the small and medium enterprise with the business advisors in order to improve businesses and at the same time, when businesses improve, it will be creating employment and the ultimate goal is to generate employment”.



Business Link Pacific Advisor Ramesh Chand

The peer-to-peer learning initiative is a partnership between WEBC and Business Link Pacific, a New Zealand funded initiative focused on supporting private sector growth in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.