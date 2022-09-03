More employment to be created following relaunch

The real taste of water produced by 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water that was sold to Great Pacific Hotels this week has been relaunched.

Fiji-born international business tycoon and Director of Great Pacific Hotels, Hamid Ali says the water is of the highest quality and will be able to hold its own on the international stage.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says such an investment is a testament that people still want to invest in the country.

”People like him are bringing money back for investment so we should give him all the assistance that we can to bring in more money into our country”.

The 18 Degrees Fiji Mineral Water will provide another market of employment options to people in the Nadi area, and also promote massive export currency back into the country.

Ali says the bottling plant located in Nasau on the Nausori Highland Road will undergo a major restoration and refurbishment.

The business tycoon feels confident in Fiji as a place to invest under the current leadership of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.