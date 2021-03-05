More effort needed to address digital skills gap

A good number of businesses and exporters in Fiji lack the digital capacity to boost productivity.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti says the COVID-19 pandemic has been a barrier, particularly for MSMEs as they are unable to meet business demands.

Batiweti adds businesses need to be encouraged to invest in digital operations as well as marketing to help them bounce back.

“Yes, that is a fact. Because most of them are coming out of the pandemic and pivoting in their business and all and so some of these things are new for them. And if they do reach out to other members of MSMEs there are some members who are in the digital or are doing very well in the digital platform and therefore they can share their experiences and their success stories.”

Investment Fiji has taken a bold step assisting local businesses and exporters through digital marketing and advertising.

Investment Fiji plans to organize more digital training programs to retain business productivity.