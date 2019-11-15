More dialogue needed: Khan

Real Estate agents believe there needs to be more dialogue and discussion with agents to address the issues currently faced by the sector.

Director of Bayshore Real estate, Arif Khan says this will also enable them to address the shortage of land and housing packages.

Khan says this will be in line with the government’s policies to promote affordability.

Article continues after advertisement

“We need to have dialogues and hopefully in one of these dialogues, we can invite some of the real estate agents at a national level to really have a brainstorming session on how to address the inventory. Inventory is the lack of affordable housing in the market.”

Khan adds valuation is also an integral part of the real estate sector which will enable owners and agents to sell the property for a realistic price.