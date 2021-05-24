More demand needed for insurance for SME’s

There is a lot of flexibility in trying to assist small and medium-sized businesses with insurance.

However, Sun Insurance Principal Officer, Tarlochan Singh, says there is an issue around the demand for insurance by Fijians and SME’s.

Singh says any insurance company needs to make money as it is a private sector, adding that in Fiji, less than 20 percent of the population is insured.

He says insurance companies are aware that the issue of insurance would not be a priority for SME’s as it is an expense.

Singh, however, explains the benefits to SME’s of having insurance.

“One of the SME owners who is a plumber I think if I am not wrong, his vehicle is his livelihood. He takes his stuff goes to a plumbing job and comes back for example. Now he got into an accident unfortunately he was not insured. Though if he had insurance it lessens the burden.”

Singh reiterates that there is a premium to pay, but the issue is whether people or SME’s are willing to pay this, which could in turn protect their homes or businesses in the case of unforeseen circumstances that could be costly without insurance.

He says the first step is education, creating awareness amongst people and businesses that there is a product on the market that is trying to give them protection.