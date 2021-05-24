More demand for meat in tourism sector

After almost two years of closure of the tourism industry, a meat supplier says business is slowly picking up.

Tebara Prime Cuts General Manager, Sabid Ali says 90 percent of their business is dependent on supplying meat to the hotels and resorts.

Ali says since the international border re-opened, they have more hope of staying afloat.

“Tourism was out from our industry for almost two years and has affected our business in terms of that. But we had enjoyed our business with these retail customers who are coming to our doors and providing business to us. ”



Ali says during the closure of the tourism sector they mostly relied on daily sales.

However, he adds even during the difficult phase they retained all their staff.