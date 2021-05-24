Home

Business

More complaints against mobile money agents

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 15, 2021 12:15 pm
Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil. [File Photo]

32 more complaints have been received against registered and non-registered mobile money agents.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says the complaints are in regards to agents imposing hefty charges for withdrawal of funds.

Shandil says 9 complaints were against registered traders while 23 were against unregistered agents.

Article continues after advertisement

She says there is a fee structure that has been set by the platform providers and applies to agents.

However, it has been observed that recently non-registered agents are providing withdrawal services but with certain conditions.

The CEO says these conditions mostly include paying a fee ranging from $2 to $20 or making purchases for a certain amount, usually dictated by individual traders before consumers can withdraw.

She says a greater number of these registered complaints were recorded when consumers were trying to access the cash assistance by the Government.

The Consumer Council is advising and encouraging consumers to engage only with registered mobile money agents as they have been authorized by the platform providers.

Shandil says in situations where unreasonable charges have been applied, consumers have been urged to lodge their complaints to the Council or the respective digital mobile money providers so that appropriate action can be taken against them.

