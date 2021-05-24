More competition expected among retailers

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission expects businesses will ramp up promotions and incentives to increase revenue.

Chief Executive, Joel Abraham says the reopening of the retail sector means the consumer dollar is much stronger.

He says this, in the long term is good for all involved.

“Really, what we expect as the competition regulator is for the market to get fiercely competitive especially with the online business now providing a virtual landscape for businesses to compete.

This is already evident in some larger retailers having begun advertising for the festive season.”

It is anticipated that many consumers coming out of the prolonged lockdown will be eager for some retail therapy, adding more impetus to the economy.