More commit to CFC program

More than 1000 businesses and hotels have expressed interest in committing to the CARE Fiji Commitment Programme.

These include close to 200 hotels that have completed the necessary compliance training with support from Aspen Medical.

This allows visitors to enjoy the freedom and safety of interacting with fully vaccinated frontline workers while travelling.

Tourism Fiji Chief Operations Officer, James Pridgeon says the list of CFC registration by tourism-related services has grown by over 200% since

the border reopening was announced on October 10.

Pridgeon says it’s pleasing to note the level of interest in providing safe, seamless travel for domestic and international visitors.

To assist businesses before the Christmas period, face-to-face training sessions for CFC will be held over the next two weeks.

CFC registrations will close on December 14th to allow a mop-up exercise of current registrations.

Registrations made after this date will be reviewed from January 10 onwards, when applications reopen.

The CFC Programme upholds globally recognized control and mitigation measures to World Health Organization recommendations, as a destination-wide assurance of Fiji’s safety as a travel destination.