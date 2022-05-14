More cabin crew needed

[Source: Fiji Airways/Twitter]

Fiji Airways is already in the process of recruiting more flight attendants as the demand for air travel continues to increase.

Managing Director and CEO, Andre Viljoen say with more routes expected to open soon, it will mean more job opportunities at the national airline.

Viljoen says they have a little over 300 cabin crew, but the company is looking for another 150 with recruitment drives currently underway.

“I can tell you we did not expect it and we are so excited to see so many young people in the country being interested in being cabin crew it’s a positive step for us.”

Last week, Fiji Airways held a cabin crew drive and the response was overwhelming.