More businesses open in Nadi Town

New ventures continue to spring up in Nadi despite the severe impact of the pandemic on our economy.

The Lales Millennium Group of Company has again invested in a new business, Lales Ocean Collection, signifying the confidence they have in the economy.

Group Chair Usman Lale says they will continue to try and assist the Jet Set Town to pick itself up.

“In the face of adversity, we Fijians continue to help each other even though we have been strictly apart.”

Lale says it’s a significant project that has also created new jobs during a time when people have been struggling.

The continuous investment by the group has been praised by the Nadi Town Council as it plays a critical role in rebuilding the devastated Nadi economy.

The Ministry of Fisheries will also be working closely with this business in exporting seafood.