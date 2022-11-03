More businesses need to come online : AG

Fiji Tech Summit at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa,

Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says that more companies need to come online as technology continues to develop.

Speaking during the Fiji Tech Summit at the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, Sayed Khaiyum says with more businesses coming online, this will ensure that Fijians have easy access to their services.

Sayed Khaiyum says this is where mobile companies also come into play, as the majority of the population own a smartphone.

Article continues after advertisement

“we’ve seen like many organizations like LTA which in many respects is still kinda caught in the dinosaur age. At least now you can pay your fines online through a money wallet.”

The Attorney General highlighted to exhibitors from around the world that during the pandemic, many people who applied for the unemployment benefit scheme did so online.

He says of the $432 million that was paid out, more than half was done through mobile phones.

Sayed Khaiyum says this demonstrates the critical role technological companies play in trying to make things easy for people.

The event is organized by Datec (Fiji) Pte Limited, which will give participants the opportunity to get hands-on with the latest technologies.

Around 200 delegates are currently attending the 2 day event, and at the same time, this will create business opportunities for the hospitality industry.

Over 70 offshore vendors and delegates are showcasing Fiji to various global vendors that may help convince Global Tech giants to host their other future events in Fiji.