More businesses comply with duty and tax reduction

Several more businesses have reduced their prices in line with the exemptions of duties and taxes in the government’s 2020/21 budget.

These include the Environment and Climate Adaptation Levy and Service Turnover Tax.

Wailoaloa Beach Resort, Radisson, The Terrace, The Palms, Smugglers, Beach Resort, Studio 6, Tanoa Plaza, Peninsula Hotel, Five Princes Hotel and Capricorn Hotel are among the businesses acknowledged by Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief executive Joel Abraham says now, more than ever, Fiji needs responsible businesses to step up and act ethically.

Abraham says the measures taken in the Budget, which are intended to stimulate economic activity and help businesses to weather the current economic recession, should benefit both businesses and consumers.

He adds the FCCC has met over 100 stakeholders and have had positive response.

This is in line with the recent FCCC (Budget Amendment) Act 2020 which includes new oversight for FCCC in terms of working and guiding the private sector to pass on the benefits of the 1,942 categories of duty or tax reduction, monitoring the impact of duty reductions, and create awareness on the amendments.